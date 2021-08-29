Afghanistan veils Iraq summit as Macron warns against IS



(L to R) French President Emmanuel Macron, Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrive for a group picture after the meeting in Baghdad on August 28. photo : AFP

Several Middle Eastern leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Baghdad on Saturday at a summit hosted by Iraq, which wants its neighbours to talk to each other instead of settling scores on its territory.

Relationships within the region are strained chiefly by hostility between Iran on one side and the United States and its Arab Gulf allies on the other. Organisers said they did not expect any diplomatic breakthroughs at the summit. "Getting these countries to sit around the table - that will be achievement enough," said one Iraqi government official.

Heads of state attending included President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Macron. Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates sent their heads of government, and Turkey its foreign minister.

"We all know that we must not lower our guard, because Daesh (IS) remains a threat, and I know that the fight against these terrorist groups is a priority of your government," Macron said, after a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in Baghdad.

Iraq and France "are key partners in the war against terrorism," Kadhemi replied. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II are due at the summit, while the foreign ministers of regional foes Iran and Saudi Arabia will also be present.

The prime minster of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, as well as Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah are also expected to attend.

Iraq is seeking to play a "unifying role" to tackle crises shaking the region, sources close to Iraq's Kadhemi have said. Oil-rich Iraq has been caught for years in a delicate balancing act between its two main allies, Iran and the United States.

Iran exerts major clout in Iraq through allied armed groups within the Hashed al-Shaabi, a powerful state-sponsored paramilitary network. Baghdad has been brokering talks since April between US ally Riyadh and Tehran on mending ties severed in 2016.

Macron aims to highlight France's role in the region and its determination to press the fight against terrorism, his office said. The French president considers Iraq "essential" to stability in the troubled Middle East, it added.

An IS affiliate claimed Thursday's suicide bombing in Kabul that killed scores of people, including 13 US service members. -AFP











BAGHDAD, Aug 28: French President Emmanuel Macron warned of the threat the Islamic State group poses ahead of an Iraqi summit Saturday overshadowed by the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and a deadly bombing in Kabul.Several Middle Eastern leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Baghdad on Saturday at a summit hosted by Iraq, which wants its neighbours to talk to each other instead of settling scores on its territory.Relationships within the region are strained chiefly by hostility between Iran on one side and the United States and its Arab Gulf allies on the other. Organisers said they did not expect any diplomatic breakthroughs at the summit. "Getting these countries to sit around the table - that will be achievement enough," said one Iraqi government official.Heads of state attending included President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Macron. Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates sent their heads of government, and Turkey its foreign minister."We all know that we must not lower our guard, because Daesh (IS) remains a threat, and I know that the fight against these terrorist groups is a priority of your government," Macron said, after a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in Baghdad.Iraq and France "are key partners in the war against terrorism," Kadhemi replied. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II are due at the summit, while the foreign ministers of regional foes Iran and Saudi Arabia will also be present.The prime minster of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, as well as Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah are also expected to attend.Iraq is seeking to play a "unifying role" to tackle crises shaking the region, sources close to Iraq's Kadhemi have said. Oil-rich Iraq has been caught for years in a delicate balancing act between its two main allies, Iran and the United States.Iran exerts major clout in Iraq through allied armed groups within the Hashed al-Shaabi, a powerful state-sponsored paramilitary network. Baghdad has been brokering talks since April between US ally Riyadh and Tehran on mending ties severed in 2016.Macron aims to highlight France's role in the region and its determination to press the fight against terrorism, his office said. The French president considers Iraq "essential" to stability in the troubled Middle East, it added.An IS affiliate claimed Thursday's suicide bombing in Kabul that killed scores of people, including 13 US service members. -AFP