Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:06 PM
Home Foreign News

Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Biden

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258

WASHINGTON, Aug 28: A senior Pentagon official held talks with the Chinese military for the first time since President Joe Biden took office in January to focus on managing risk between the two countries, a US official told Reuters on Friday.
The United States has put countering China at the heart of its national security policy for years and Biden's administration has described rivalry with Beijing as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century.
Relations between China and the United States have grown increasingly tense, with the world's two largest economies clashing over everything from Taiwan and China's human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea.
Despite the tensions and heated rhetoric, US military officials have long sought to have open lines of communication with their Chinese counterparts to be able to mitigate potential flare-ups or deal with any accidents.
Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defence for China, spoke last week with Chinese Major General Huang Xueping, deputy director for the People's Liberation Army Office for International Military Cooperation.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the US official said: "They utilized the US-PRC Defense Telephone Link to conduct a secure video conference."
"Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining open channels of communication between the two militaries," the official added.
Officials said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has yet to speak with his Chinese counterpart, in part because there was a debate about which Chinese official was Austin's counterpart. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that the United States welcomes competition and does not seek conflict with Beijing, but will speak up on issues such as maritime disputes in the South China Sea.    -REUTERS


