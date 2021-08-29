Biden ‘threatens’ Iran

DUBAI, Aug 28: A top Iranian security official accused U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday of illegally threatening Iran by saying he may consider other options if nuclear diplomacy with Tehran fails.

"The emphasis on using 'other options' against [Iran] amounts to threatening another country illegally and establishes Iran's right to reciprocate ... against 'available options'," Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Twitter.

Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in White House talks on Friday that he was putting "diplomacy first" to try to rein in Iran's nuclear program but that if negotiations fail, he would be prepared to turn to other unspecified options.

After a one-day delay due to a deadly suicide bombing in Kabul during the chaotic US evacuation from Afghanistan, Biden and Bennett held their first meeting seeking to reset the US-Israeli relations and narrow differences over how to deal with Iran's nuclear developments.

"The mission there... is dangerous and now it's come with a significant loss of American personnel, but it's a worthy mission," Biden told reporters after his one-on-one talks with Bennett. The US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee new Taliban rule were on alert for more attacks.

In brief remarks before reporters were ushered out of the Oval Office, both leaders touched on Iran, one of the thorniest issues between the Biden administration and Israel, but mostly they papered over their disagreements.

Biden said he and Bennett discussed "the threat from Iran and our commitment to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon". "We're putting diplomacy first and we'll see where that takes us. But if diplomacy fails, we're ready to turn to other options," Biden added, without offering specifics.

The UN atomic watchdog said in a report this month that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade, a move raising tensions with the West as both sides seek to resume talks on reviving Tehran's nuclear deal.

Tensions complicated relations between Bennett's predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was close to former President Donald Trump, and the last Democratic administration led by Barack Obama with Biden as his vice president.

But the meeting, the first since Biden and Bennett took office this year, was eclipsed by Thursday's attack outside Kabul airport that killed at least 92 people, including 13 US service members, confronting Biden with the worst crisis of his young presidency.

Bennett, a far-right politician who ended Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister in June, was expected to press Biden to harden his approach to Iran and back out of negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal with Tehran that Trump abandoned.

The US-Iran negotiations have stalled as Washington awaits the next move by Iran's new hardline president. "I was happy to hear your clear words that Iran will never be able to acquire a nuclear weapon," Bennett told Biden. "You emphasised that you'll try the diplomatic route but there's other options if that doesn't work out," he added, also stopping short of identifying the possibilities.

Bennett has sought to move on from Netanyahu's combative public style and instead manage disagreements behind closed doors between Washington and its closest Middle-east ally.

But he has been just as adamant as Netanyahu was in pledging to do whatever is necessary to prevent Iran, which Israel views as an existential threat, from building a nuclear weapon. Iran consistently denies it is seeking a bomb. -REUTERS







