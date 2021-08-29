Relaxed Barty excited for return to fan-energized US Open

NEW YORK, AUG 28: Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty has found consistency in the basics and captured five titles this year, giving the Australian star a major confidence boost heading into the US Open.

The 25-year-old from Brisbane skipped most of last year due to Covid-19 and hasn't been home since early in the year, but captured titles in Melbourne, Stuttgart, Miami and her second Grand Slam crown at Wimbledon.

Add in last week's final major US Open tuneup trophy at Cincinnati and it's easy to see what the top seed has her sights set on a third major crown when the New York hardcourt showdown starts Monday.

"This journey for me this year has been remarkable," she said Friday. "It has been incredible. Even though there have been some tough moments, that has made the better moments all the more enjoyable.

"We've had a lot of fun. We've tried to lighten up every day, laugh, smile, make the most of the position we're in. We're getting to do what we love. We get to play tennis."

Being relaxed has led to victories and those have brought a career-best year and even more confidence.

"It's keeping it simple. It's enjoying my tennis, going out there and playing with freedom. Then it just comes down to execution," Barty said. "Knowing I have the confidence to go out there and trust myself is massive." -AFP