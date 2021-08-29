Tsitsipas expects tough fight from Murray in US Open start

NEW YORK, AUG 28: Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas expects a relentless fight from three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of Britain in their first-round match in next week's US Open.

Tsitsipas came close to capturing his first Grand Slam title at this year's French Open, grabbing a two-set lead over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the final before falling in five sets.

Now the 23-year-old from Athens is set for a first career matchup against Murray, a 34-year-old Scotsman who won the 2012 US Open and the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon crowns as well as 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medals. "He's still on," Tsitsipas said. "He's trying to be back on the tour last couple of weeks. He's someone that has been putting a lot of work to get back and has been playing very good tennis to be standing where he's at right now. -AFP







