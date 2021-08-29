Video
Sunday, 29 August, 2021
Sports

No Ronaldo, no problem as Man City thrash sorry Arsenal

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021

Arsenal's Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard (L) vies with Manchester City's English midfielder Jack Grealish during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on August 28, 2021. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, AUG 28: Manchester City rubbed salt into Arsenal wounds with a 5-0 thrashing on Saturday to inflict the Gunners' worst start to a league season since 1954.
Mikel Arteta's men have lost their first three league games and are yet to even score a goal with the pressure rising on the former City assistant manager's job.
Arteta's experimental selection and switch to a back three failed to halt a slick City attack that suggested they are more than capable of defending their Premier League title this season despite missing out on Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ilkay Gundogan opened the floodgates before Ferran Torres pounced on shocking Arsenal defending to double City's lead inside 12 minutes.
Arsenal's task was made even harder when Granit Xhaka needlessly lunged at Joao Cancelo and was shown a straight red card.
Gabriel Jesus made it 3-0 before half-time before Rodrigo and Torres with his second of the afternoon rounded off the scoring.
City's week had been dominated by transfer speculation as Kane confirmed he will be remaining at Tottenham this season with Spurs unwilling to sale the England captain.
Ronaldo was then rumoured to be making a sensational move to the Etihad but opted instead to return to Manchester United.
Yet, even without the injured Kevin De Bruyne and with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez on the bench, City showed the wealth of attacking options on offer to Pep Guardiola.
Arteta left the comfort of working alongside Guardiola for his first managerial job just under two years ago, but is increasingly in the firing line with Arsenal falling further behind the Premier League elite.
The Spaniard has reportedly been given until the October international break, in just over a month, to revive Arsenal's fortunes after spending over £130 million in the transfer window.
Martin Odegaard was the only new signing named in Arteta's starting line-up with Aaron Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga on the bench and £50 million centre-back Ben White sidelined by coronavirus.
The selection of Sead Kolasinac, Rob Holding and Callum Chambers quickly backfired as the diminutive Gundogan outjumped Holding to head home the opener on seven minutes.
More shambolic defending allowed Torres to tap home the second from Cedric Soares's sliced clearance.
A massive mistake from Ederson nearly gave Arsenal a lifeline when his clearance was charged down by Emile Smith Rowe and rolled inches wide.
Xhaka's ill-discipline then left his side with no hope 10 minutes before half-time.    -AFP


