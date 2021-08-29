Bangabandhu and Bangamata National Football Tournament ends in Rajshahi

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football Tournament (Boys Under-17) and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib National Gold Cup Football Tournament (Girls Under-17)- 2021 ended here amid a colorful closing ceremony today.

The Divisional Administration and the Department of Sports of the Ministry of Youth and Sports jointly hosted the divisional-level five-day tournament at Freedom Fighters Memorial Stadium.

In the final matches, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) team clinched the championship in boys defeating Rajshahi district team by 1-0 goal, while Rajshahi district team bagged the title in girls defeating RCC team by 4-1 goals in tribakers.

A total of 18 teams, nine each for the boys and girls respectively, took part in the two tournaments. -BSS











