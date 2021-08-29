Video
2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
Sports

Wheelchair racing legend McFadden wins 18th Paralympic medal

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267

Bronze medalist USA's Tatyana McFadden (L) and Gold medalist USA's Susannah Scaroni celebrate after the women's 5000m - T53/54 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 28, 2021. photo: AFP

TOKYO, AUG 28: US wheelchair racing legend Tatyana McFadden said she was "on cloud nine" after winning her 18th Paralympic medal on Saturday, four years after blood clots almost ended her career.
McFadden took bronze in the women's T54 5,000m to extend her streak of finishing on the podium in every Paralympic race she has entered since 2008.
But she said just competing in Tokyo was a victory in itself, having been diagnosed with a blood-clotting disorder in 2017 that took almost two years to recover from.
"I'm on cloud nine," said the 32-year-old, who was born in Russia and raised in an orphanage until she was adopted at the age of six.
"I was in a really dark spot because it took me 20 months to recover, and everyone was getting better in those 20 months. I continued to fight, I continued to believe in myself, and I continued to train really hard."
McFadden said she could not even sit in her wheelchair for more than 30 minutes after being diagnosed with the condition, but she gradually regained strength and returned to competition.
"It's really quite amazing that I'm here -- that I was on the podium," she said, after finishing the race behind team-mate Susannah Scaroni, who won gold.    -AFP


