Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:05 PM
Home Sports

Final round of JFA U-14 Woman's Football to begin Wednesday  

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

The final round of JFA U-14 National Woman's Football Championship will begin from Wednesday (Sept. 1) at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.
On the first day of the meet, Mymensingh district will take on Cox's Bazar district at 2 pm while Panchagarh district meet Brahmanbaria district in the second of the opening group A fixture at 4 pm.
A total of eight district teams, split into two groups, will compete in the championship, organized by Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
After the group phase matches, top two teams from each group will play the cross semifinals on September 7 while the final of the championship is slated for September 9.
The each team of the final round already got Taka twenty five thousand as participation money while in addition, Rajshahi district has been given Taka thirty thousand as a host venue.
The champions and runners-up teams of the championship will get Taka fifty thousand and Taka twenty five thousand respectively.
The BFF's facebook page will telecast all the matches live.
In this regards, a press conference was held today at the conference room of BFF Bhaban to provide all the details of the meet.
FIFA councilor member and BFF and AFC member and committee for woman's football chairperson Mahfuza Akter Kiron, BFF member Amer Khan and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, were among others, present in the press conference.    -BSS


