Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Sports

National football team reach Bishkek safely

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213

National football team reach Bishkek safely

National football team reach Bishkek safely

The Bangladesh national football team reached in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, safely at 1.10pm (BST) to take part in the Three-Nation Cup, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation this afternoon.
All the team members are well. The booters will have their first training session tomorrow (Sunday) at sports city field, Kant City at 3 pm (BST). The team is staying ART Hotel in Bishkek and the local weather is favorable, the message said. Earlier, a 23-member of Bangladesh national football left for Kyrgyzstan early today (1.40 am).
Bangladesh will play their first match against Palestine on September 5, meet Kyrgyzstan on September 7 in the second match and will play the third and final match against host U-23 team on September 9.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Relaxed Barty excited for return to fan-energized US Open
Djokovic feels extra spark chasing 2021 Slam sweep
Tsitsipas expects tough fight from Murray in US Open start
Ronaldo return puts Solskjaer on the clock at Man Utd
ManU agree deal with Juventus for Ronaldo return
No Ronaldo, no problem as Man City thrash sorry Arsenal
Bangabandhu and Bangamata National Football Tournament ends in Rajshahi
Wheelchair racing legend McFadden wins 18th Paralympic medal


Latest News
Decomposed body recovered in Nageshwari
Decomposed body recovered from private car in Bogura
2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border
PM opens Cox’s Bazar airport runway expansion work
JCD procession comes under attack at DU
Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination
Minor drowns while taking bath with mother
Biman pilot Nawshad in “coma” in Nagpur hospital
Record-breaking Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern crush Hertha Berlin
Six 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Ali Liakat’s show at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Ganasanghati Andolan holds a rally in the capital’s Shahbagh
NZ call on Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh
Palestinian protestors run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces
Five including three actors injured in road mishap in Gulshan
Actual origin of Covid-19 virus and ending the blame game
Promote organic farming
Govt officials’ allowances for online seminar slashed
Final evacuations resume after IS Kabul attacks kill 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft