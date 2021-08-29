

National football team reach Bishkek safely

All the team members are well. The booters will have their first training session tomorrow (Sunday) at sports city field, Kant City at 3 pm (BST). The team is staying ART Hotel in Bishkek and the local weather is favorable, the message said. Earlier, a 23-member of Bangladesh national football left for Kyrgyzstan early today (1.40 am).

Bangladesh will play their first match against Palestine on September 5, meet Kyrgyzstan on September 7 in the second match and will play the third and final match against host U-23 team on September 9. -BSS



