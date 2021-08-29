Shakib joins team practice

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had joined the team practice on Saturday, who was absent in day-1 practice session on Friday.

Shakib flew to the USA after Australia series to stay beside his family and had returned to Bangladesh on August 24. Due to the obligation of 72-hour mandatory quarantine, he was not able to attend the initial day's camp on August 27.

The practice will continue till August 31, the day before commencing international actions. The remaining matches will be played on September 3, 5, 8 and 10 respectively at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur from 4 PM.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 19-member squad for the upcoming series on Thursday keeping Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Aminul Islam Biplob in the squad. All three stars returned home from Zimbabwe amidst series due to family reasons and missed Australia series.



Squad

Mahmudullah Riyad (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Patwari, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Saifuddin , Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob and Nasum Ahmed.







