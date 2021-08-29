Mix of experienced and young players in Bangladesh tent exciting: Prince



Ashwell Prince

"What really excites me about this Bangladesh team is that we have a good mix of experienced players and young players," Prince was seen to speak in a video message conveyed the BCB on Saturday. "Not just in batting department, but also in bowling department".

"We have some Under-19 World Cup winners, so they are bringing youthfulness and experience of being successful in a big tournament. It really feels as though there's good connection of experience and youthfulness. There's good quality in every department - fast bowling, spin bowling and batting," he added.

Soumya Sarkar had been outstanding against Zimbabwe but showed the other side of the coin against Australia. But Tigers' batting master is not at all about the opening stand. He said, "Personally I am not really concerned about the opening batsmen. We had one or two good partnerships in Zimbabwe but conditions were tough against Australia. It is not easy to score boundaries frequently as you would in pitches where the ball is coming on. Adapting to the conditions is important. Partnership would be important".

Liton Das missed Australia tour due to quarantine restriction, who has come back. Prince was asked if Liton will open Bangladesh innings or will bat in middle-order. "I think we have a strong competition in the opening position. I am sure Liton Das will get an opportunity in this position, as well," he replied.

Beside Liton, Mr. Dependable Mushfiqur Rahim also missed home series against Australia, has returned in the squad. Prince believes that the comeback these two is very crucial for Bangladesh. "Return of Liton Das and Mushfiqur is vitally important for the team. Their return adds to the experience and communication between the more experienced and younger guys," he remarked.

New Zealand dropped all of their World Cup squad's players for Bangladesh series and seemed a 3rd stint Blackcaps troop but former Proteas skipper is unwilling to take visitors lightly.

"I think we can expect NZ to analyse and plan well, using the recent Australia series to learn from. They are a street-wise team who would plan meticulously against every batsmen, bowlers and pitches. They will use every bit of information to help them," he warned.

New Zealand are now in Bangladesh to play five-match T20i series starting on September 1. The following matches are slated for September 3, 5, 8 and September 10. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host all the under light affairs.





