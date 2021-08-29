Video
Sunday, 29 August, 2021
2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Back Page

7 gang members of certificate forgers remanded

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Court Correspondent

Seven members of a gang involved in issuing forged certificates of Dhaka Education Board were placed on a one-day remand on Saturday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jashim passed the order after the Detective Branch (DB) of police produced the seven before the court with a five -day remand prayer for each.
The accused who will face police interrogation are Noor Remoti, Md Jamal Hossain, AKM Mostafa Kamal, Md Maruf, Farukh Ahmed, Mahbub Alam and Abed Ali.
The allegation is that the accused changed the name and father's name of failed students using the information of passed students and they earned huge amount of money by committing the fraudulence.
A victim,  Noor Tabassum Sultana, had passed SSC from Dhanmondi Qumrunnesa Govt Girls High School in 2019 under Dhaka Education Board. Tabassum received a message (SMS)  on her  mobile phone where she found her name and her father's name have been changed but her Roll No remained unchanged.
Later she communicated with Dhaka Education Board and found out that someone had fraudulently forged her certificate.  After investigation the detectives found out that the accused failed student Noor Remoti collected the information of the passed student, Tabassum, and in connivance with some unscrupulous  employees of the Dhaka Education Board created a forged certificate in exchange of money.



