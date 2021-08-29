

AL questions Zia’s grave to cover up its failures: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this at a press conference on Saturday at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Millions of people across the country attended the janaza during Ziaur Rahman's burial at Chandrima Udyan. The then Army Chief Ershad (HM Ershad) himself carried the dead body of Ziaur Rahman. There can be no greater proof than this. "

"The government never says how elections will be held, how democracy will be established in the country, how the people of the country will be employed during the epidemic. Sometimes they try to divert people's attention by calling the eternal truth a lie," Fakhrul added.

The BNP secretary general said, "The common people of the country are getting poorer during the Coronavirus epidemic period while the Awami League leaders are getting richer by corrupt means."

Regarding Zia's grave at Chandrima Udyan, the BNP General Secretary said, "Common people have never received this kind of comments cordially. Because Ziaur Rahman is in the hearts of the people of the country."

"When all these dirty things are said about the freedom fighters and political leaders who gave their lives in the war of independence, it is clear how politically bankrupt the government has become," he added.

Mirza Fakhrul mentioned, "The statement of the Prime Minister regarding Ziaur Rahman's grave was condemned and protested at the BNP standing committee meeting on Friday."

BNP Secretary General has also demanded the reopening of educational institutions as soon as possible and said, "The long shutdown has affected more than four crore students from pre-primary to higher level education across the country."

"The BNP has already called for the reopening of educational institutions by vaccinating all students and teachers up to the age of 18 in compliance with the health rules," added Mirza Fakhrul.

BNP Secretary General also said, "It is clear from the words of the Awami League leaders that they have closed down the educational institutions not for the sake of coronavirus or even for the sake of protecting the health of the students, but to stop the movement against them."

At the press conference Mirza Fakhrul condemned the IS terrorist attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan.







The BNP has claimed that the Awami League government is now questioning the authenticity of Ziaur Rahman's grave at Chandrima Udyan to cover up its failures.BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this at a press conference on Saturday at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan.Mirza Fakhrul said, "Millions of people across the country attended the janaza during Ziaur Rahman's burial at Chandrima Udyan. The then Army Chief Ershad (HM Ershad) himself carried the dead body of Ziaur Rahman. There can be no greater proof than this. ""The government never says how elections will be held, how democracy will be established in the country, how the people of the country will be employed during the epidemic. Sometimes they try to divert people's attention by calling the eternal truth a lie," Fakhrul added.The BNP secretary general said, "The common people of the country are getting poorer during the Coronavirus epidemic period while the Awami League leaders are getting richer by corrupt means."Regarding Zia's grave at Chandrima Udyan, the BNP General Secretary said, "Common people have never received this kind of comments cordially. Because Ziaur Rahman is in the hearts of the people of the country.""When all these dirty things are said about the freedom fighters and political leaders who gave their lives in the war of independence, it is clear how politically bankrupt the government has become," he added.Mirza Fakhrul mentioned, "The statement of the Prime Minister regarding Ziaur Rahman's grave was condemned and protested at the BNP standing committee meeting on Friday."BNP Secretary General has also demanded the reopening of educational institutions as soon as possible and said, "The long shutdown has affected more than four crore students from pre-primary to higher level education across the country.""The BNP has already called for the reopening of educational institutions by vaccinating all students and teachers up to the age of 18 in compliance with the health rules," added Mirza Fakhrul.BNP Secretary General also said, "It is clear from the words of the Awami League leaders that they have closed down the educational institutions not for the sake of coronavirus or even for the sake of protecting the health of the students, but to stop the movement against them."At the press conference Mirza Fakhrul condemned the IS terrorist attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan.