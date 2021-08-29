Video
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:04 PM
Home Back Page

Evaly MD confesses to firing staff

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Staff Correspondent

In a statement posted on social media Facebook, thug e-commerce company managing director Mohammad Russell said that some workers were advised to look for jobs elsewhere to reduce operating costs. He made the statement on Saturday afternoon.
Russell said, 'We have sought time from everyone, including customer suppliers, to bring back the full strength of Evaly by raising investment. Employees were told at the outset that there could be a delay in getting paid at this time. We are trying our best to overcome all adversity."
However, several employees of Evaly, on condition of anonymity said they have not been paid since July. Many have quit their jobs for this. Many are still working in the hope of getting arrears. However, they have been informed that there is no possibility of getting salary even in August-September. They are looking for jobs elsewhere.
Earlier, Russell was called more than once to find out the truth of the allegations, but could not be reached. He did not reply to the text message. No official in charge of Evaly wanted to talk about it.


