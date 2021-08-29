Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Back Page

Further flooding feared as Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Padma to swell further

Falling trend of most rivers in North-East to continue

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Staff Correspondent

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Saturday forecasted that rising trend of the water level of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers will continue in next 48 hours while steady water level of the Padma may start rising in next 24 hours due to heavy rainfall in different parts of the country and upstream water flow.
In this situation, flood situation at low lying areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, Shariatpur and Chandpur districts may deteriorate and the Jamuna at Porabari Point may cross danger level during the period, it said.
It also forecasted the falling trend of the Ganges and major rivers in the North-Eastern part except the Kushiyara will continue in the 48 hours.
It said the Teesta in Kurigram and Lalmonirhat and Brahmaputra, Dharla and Jamuna in Sirajganj were flowing over the danger level due to rain and water from upstream. The water levels of many other rivers were also rising.
FFWC Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan told this correspondent that flood situation in low-lying areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, Shariatpur and Chandpur could worsen in the next 24 hours.
In the next 24 hours, rain and thunderstorms are likely in many parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and in some parts of Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal and Chattogram divisions. Moderate to heavy rains are likely in some parts of the country, said met office.
As seen in the synoptic state, a light pressure has formed in the North-West Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas. The extension of the monsoon axis extends from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and southern Bangladesh to Assam.
Our correspondents from different districts report that water level of the Brahmaputra crossed its danger mark on Saturday inundating the river basin areas. Other major rivers including the Teesta and the Ghagot were flowing just below the danger marks.
According to BWDB officials, water levels of the major rivers flowing through Kurigram and Gainbandha districts rose sharply due to incessant rain and onrush of water from hilly areas in the upstream.
The water levels in the Brahmaputra rose by 46cm, the Teesta 18cm, the Ghagot 43cm and the Karatoa 3cm during the period.
The Brahmaputra was flowing 25cm above its danger level at Fulchharighat.
The Ghagot was flowing 1cm below the danger mark at New Bridge Road point in Gaibandha, Teesta 3cm at Kaunia of Rangpur and Karotoa 162cm at Katakhali Bridge of Gobindaganj.
With the rise of water level in the Brahmaputra River, the river basin areas of Sundarganj, Sadar, Fulchhari and Saghata upazilas had been inundated and the standing crops particularly jute and summer vegetables went under floodwater.
Apart from this, rise of water level in the river, erosion took a serious turn at many places along the Brahmaputra's western sides including Horipur, Kapasia and Kamarjani, causing immense sufferings and much anxiety to the erosion victims and putting people living in riverbank areas under threat.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7 gang members of certificate forgers remanded
AL questions Zia’s grave to cover up its failures: Fakhrul
Evaly MD confesses to firing staff
Further flooding feared as Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Padma to swell further
UGC Chairman emphasizes on quality higher education
People under the banner of 'student-teacher-guardian forum' form a human chain
Prices of daily commodities soar in city markets
CDA and CCC at loggerheads over Elevated Expressway


Latest News
Decomposed body recovered in Nageshwari
Decomposed body recovered from private car in Bogura
2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border
PM opens Cox’s Bazar airport runway expansion work
JCD procession comes under attack at DU
Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination
Minor drowns while taking bath with mother
Biman pilot Nawshad in “coma” in Nagpur hospital
Record-breaking Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern crush Hertha Berlin
Six 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Ali Liakat’s show at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Ganasanghati Andolan holds a rally in the capital’s Shahbagh
NZ call on Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh
Palestinian protestors run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces
Five including three actors injured in road mishap in Gulshan
Actual origin of Covid-19 virus and ending the blame game
Promote organic farming
Govt officials’ allowances for online seminar slashed
Final evacuations resume after IS Kabul attacks kill 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft