Further flooding feared as Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Padma to swell further

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Saturday forecasted that rising trend of the water level of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers will continue in next 48 hours while steady water level of the Padma may start rising in next 24 hours due to heavy rainfall in different parts of the country and upstream water flow.

In this situation, flood situation at low lying areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, Shariatpur and Chandpur districts may deteriorate and the Jamuna at Porabari Point may cross danger level during the period, it said.

It also forecasted the falling trend of the Ganges and major rivers in the North-Eastern part except the Kushiyara will continue in the 48 hours.

It said the Teesta in Kurigram and Lalmonirhat and Brahmaputra, Dharla and Jamuna in Sirajganj were flowing over the danger level due to rain and water from upstream. The water levels of many other rivers were also rising.

FFWC Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan told this correspondent that flood situation in low-lying areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, Shariatpur and Chandpur could worsen in the next 24 hours.

In the next 24 hours, rain and thunderstorms are likely in many parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and in some parts of Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal and Chattogram divisions. Moderate to heavy rains are likely in some parts of the country, said met office.

As seen in the synoptic state, a light pressure has formed in the North-West Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas. The extension of the monsoon axis extends from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and southern Bangladesh to Assam.

Our correspondents from different districts report that water level of the Brahmaputra crossed its danger mark on Saturday inundating the river basin areas. Other major rivers including the Teesta and the Ghagot were flowing just below the danger marks.

According to BWDB officials, water levels of the major rivers flowing through Kurigram and Gainbandha districts rose sharply due to incessant rain and onrush of water from hilly areas in the upstream.

The water levels in the Brahmaputra rose by 46cm, the Teesta 18cm, the Ghagot 43cm and the Karatoa 3cm during the period.

The Brahmaputra was flowing 25cm above its danger level at Fulchharighat.

The Ghagot was flowing 1cm below the danger mark at New Bridge Road point in Gaibandha, Teesta 3cm at Kaunia of Rangpur and Karotoa 162cm at Katakhali Bridge of Gobindaganj.

With the rise of water level in the Brahmaputra River, the river basin areas of Sundarganj, Sadar, Fulchhari and Saghata upazilas had been inundated and the standing crops particularly jute and summer vegetables went under floodwater.

Apart from this, rise of water level in the river, erosion took a serious turn at many places along the Brahmaputra's western sides including Horipur, Kapasia and Kamarjani, causing immense sufferings and much anxiety to the erosion victims and putting people living in riverbank areas under threat.







