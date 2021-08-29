UGC Chairman emphasizes on quality higher education

The main goal of Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) is to improve the quality of higher education in the country. The desired goal of higher education can never be achieved without transparency, accountability and good governance in the overall activities of the university, said UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah.

UGC Chairman was speaking at the signing ceremony of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for the fiscal year 2021-2022 with public universities on Saturday (August 28). UGC member and APA team lead Prof Dr. Abu Taher was the convener where UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah was present at the chief guest of the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the virtual platform, Prof Shahidullah called upon the people to follow the existing laws, rules and regulations in conducting administrative and academic activities of the university. He urges the Registrar of Universities and APA Focal Points to include in the APA the activities that can be implemented within the stipulated time. At the same time, he emphasized on formulating appropriate plans to ensure proper use of government funds.











