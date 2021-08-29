Prices of daily commodities soar in city markets

Prices of at least seven daily commodities including sugar, edible oil, onions and lentils have gone up in the last one week.

On the other hand, prices of packaged flour, and potatoes have come down.

Traders said that the price of edible oil in the international market is going up again. This has affected the country's market. The situation is similar in the sugar market.

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the government's marketing arm, also gave the same information on the prices of daily commodities in its daily market price report on Saturday.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that open edible oils are selling at Tk 125 to Tk 130 per litre, palm oil at Tk 114 to Tk 120 and palm 'super' at Tk 118 to Tk 122 per litre. The prices are Tk 2 to Tk 4 more per litre than last week's.

However, the price of freshly bottled soybean has not increased. A one-litre bottled soybean was sold at Tk 140 to Tk 150 and a five-litre bottle at Tk 650 to Tk 700.

According to TCB, prices of soybean, palm oil and palm 'super' have increased by 7.25 per cent, 9.6 per cent and 7.19 per cent respectively in the last one month. In one year, open soybean prices rose by 51.89 per cent, palm oil by 63.64 per cent, palm 'super' by 61.06 per cent, one-litre bottled soybean oil by Tk 38.10 per litre and five-litre bottled soybean oil by 39.18 per cent.

Moulvibazar is the largest edible oil market in the capital. Soybean was sold at Tk 4,820 per maund (40 kg), palm oil at Tk 4,480 and palm 'super' at Tk 4,580 per maund on Saturday, which is more than Tk 100 to Tk 200 per maund in 15 days' interval.

Mohammad Ali Bhutto, a wholesale edible oil trader in the market, told the Daily Observer that the price of edible oil in the world market came down a lot a few days ago. But the prices of edible oils are increasing again.

He said India had imported large quantities of palm oil by lowering import duties. In addition, due to the labour crisis caused by the coronavirus, palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia in last June-July season did not meet expectations. The season will start in Brazil and Argentina in February. Another hope is that last year, China bought far more palm oil from the world market than it needed. But this year they are not buying that way. So the price may not rise further.

Besides edible oil, the price of sugar has gone up by Tk 2 to Tk 3 per kg in the last one week.

Yesterday, sugar was sold at Tk 78 to Tk 80 per kg in the retail market, which was between Tk 75 to Tk 78 last week.

Open flour is being sold at a maximum of Tk 33 per kg with an increase of Tk 2. Packaged flour is being sold at Tk 45 per kg with an increased of Tk 2. Medium sized lentils are being sold at Tk 110 per kg with an increased of Tk 5 per kg.

Domestic turmeric is being sold at a maximum of Tk 230 per kg with an increase of Tk 20 to Tk 40. Sugar is being sold at Tk 75 to Tk 77 per kg with an increase of Tk 2 to Tk 4 per kg in 7 days. Cinnamon is being sold at Tk 400 per kg, up by Tk 50.

The prices of per kg eggplant (round) is Tk 60, karla Tk 40, Indian tomato Tk 100, barbati Tk 80 per kg. A pumpkin is currently being sold at Tk 40, sweet pumpkin at Tk 40 per kg, chichinga at Tk 40, patal at Tk 50, and potato at Tk 25.

Local onions are being sold at Tk 50 per kg while imported onion at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg. Local onion was sold at Tk 45 per kg and important onion sold at Tk 35 in the last week.

A hali (four) of green bananas is being sold at Tk 25 to Tk 30 and lemon at Tk 10 to Tk 15.

Papaya is being sold at Tk 40 per kg. Cucumbers are being sold at Tk 80.

The price of green chilli has decreased by Tk 50 to Tk 70 per kg. It sold last week at Tk 200 to Tk 220 per kg but this week it is selling at Tk 140 to Tk 160.

Aminul Bepari, a vegetable seller in Shantinagar Bazar, said, "Different districts in the north are being flooded. Many vegetable fields have been destroyed by floods and heavy rains. This has affected the price of vegetables." Once this situation is over, the prices of vegetables will come down again, he said.











