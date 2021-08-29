CDA and CCC at loggerheads over Elevated Expressway

CHATTOGRAM Aug 28: The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is determined to continue construction works of the 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Chattogram Airport at any cost.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Jahirul Alam Dobash, Chairman of CDA said, "We have no option to change the design of the expressway as it will create manifold problem of the project."

He claimed that the design of the Elevated Espressway of estimated Tk 32.50 billion had been fixed in a joint meeting with the then Mayor of Cahttogram City Corporation (CCC) AJM Nasiruddin in 2018.

The DPP (Development Project Proposal) of the expressway had been approved in the meeting of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) held in 2018 last, Dobash said.

Project Director Engineer Mahfuzur Rahman said that more than 60 per cent of the project has so far been completed since Prime Minister sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the construction works of it in February 24 in 2019.

, Chattogram City Corproation and several civic organisations have placed objection against the construction of expressway from Lakhan Bazar to Tigerpass.

It may be mentioned that the Chattogram Development Authority has taken up the project, Elevated Expressway for Port City to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication with 16.5 -kilometre route running from Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.

Earlier, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and currently several civic organisations have asked the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) to stop the construction of the Tigerpass-Lalkhan Bazar portion of the expressway mentioning various reasons.

The civic organisation headed by former Mayor of CCC Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury submitted a proposal to the incumbent CCC Mayor and the Chairman of CDA on August 26 last.

They also proposed to stop construction of Expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Tigerpass.

Both CCC and the Civic organisation opined that the construction of the said portion of the expressway would reduce the width of the road, and deprive the city people to see the natural beauty of the nearby hills. So, they proposed to connect the Expressway in ground level at Tigerpass-Lalkhan Bazar portion at a length of 1.25 km.

Meanwhile, the CDA sources said that the fresh design of the Expressway has been finalised in the last few days. But nobody placed any objection on the design during its framing.

So CDA is now determined to continue the works as per design of the project.

Dobash opined that the people of the city would not get the benefit of the project if it is stopped at Tigerpass point that would certainly create heavy traffic jam at Tigerpass. According to CDA, a Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the project.

It may be mentioned that the Max-Rankin had been appointed for the project on November 1 in 2018. Earlier, the purchase committee recommended appointing the Max-Rankin JV as the contractor for the constructuion works of the project.







