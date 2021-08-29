7 crore people to be vaccinated by December: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said that about seven crore people in the country will be brought under vaccination programme within December.

He made the remark while addressing a National Mourning Day programme organized by Manikganj district Chhatra League at Shaheed Miraj Tapan Stadium in the town.

"We've made a plan to administer more vaccine at village level as the coronavirus infection is increasing there and villagers have got comparatively less amount of vaccine than city areas. Our plan is to vaccinate above fifty people on priority basis as death among the population group is more," the Health Minister said.

He urged people to have patience and said, "Elderly people have to be vaccinated on priority basis as they are in danger zone and we've to secure them and then gradually all will get vaccine. In the meantime, we've administered about 17,500,000 doses of vaccines."

"We've discussed with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about vaccine and she said that 17 crore people will be brought under vaccination programme gradually, no matter how much it costs," Zahid Maleque said.







