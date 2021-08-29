BANKING EVENT

One Bank Ltd SME/Agri branch recently distributed relief materials as a part of its special Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program to Corona pandemic affected underprivileged families in Shahjadpur by maintaining health rules and social distancing. A total of 315 underprivileged families were given the humanitarian aid. Each of them were given 15 kilograms of rice, 2 kilograms of flour, 5 kilograms of potato, 1 kilogram lentil, salt, edible oil, onions , 100 grams of chili powder and 1 soap.