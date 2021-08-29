Video
Sunday, 29 August, 2021
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Premier Bank opens 2 ATMs at Dhaka EPZ and BKSP

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

The Premier Bank Limited has recently opened two ATMs at Dhaka EPZ and BKSP, says a press release.
Major General Md Nazrul Islam, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) inaugurated Dhaka EPZ ATM Booth as Chief Guest while M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of The Premier Bank Limited, presided over the programme.
Shahed Sekander - Deputy Managing Director of the Premier Bank Limited and Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications of the Premier Bank Limited, Clients, Businessmen, number of local elites and officials of the Dhaka EPZ, DICA Tex and the Bank were also present on the occasion.
Alongside this, Sami Karim, Deputy Managing Director of the Premier Bank Limited inaugurated DICA Tex ATM Booth as Chief Guest.
Major General Mohammad Nazrul Islam, Executive Chairman, BEPZA stated "There has been a 15 percent increase in export of garments during the Covid-19 pandemic. Employment of almost 35000 new personnel has been established in the 8 EPZs throughout country. He also thanked the respective authorities for supporting and enabling this progress of the export processing zones through multifaceted banking services.


Premier Bank opens 2 ATMs at Dhaka EPZ and BKSP
