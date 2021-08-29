

Pubali Bank signs deal with National Exchange Company

The Agreement aims to deliver remittances sent by expatriate Bangladeshis living in 90 countries around the world including Europe safely, in the shortest time and in the easiest possible way.

Mohammed Idrish Farazy, Chairman of National Exchange Company S.R.L. and Nishat Maisura Rahman, DGM and Division Head of International Division of Pubali Bank Limited signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO; Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO; Zahid Ahsan and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain- Deputy Managing Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd. and Kazi Abdullah Al Masum, Managing Director of National Exchange Company S.R.L. were present at the Agreement signing ceremony.

Senior Executives from both the organizations were also present during the signing ceremony.



