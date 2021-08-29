

BB, EBL sign deal on ACS

Md Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank and Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL signed an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) to this effect at Bangladesh Bank recently, says a press release.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Ahmed Jamal was present during the ceremony as chief guest.

AKM Mohiuddin Azad, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank; from EBL M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Masudul Hoque Sardar Chief Financial Officer; Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs and Md. Safiqul Islam Zahid, Head, Financial Operations and Control and other senior officials from both the organisations were present at the event.







