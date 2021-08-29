Video
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:03 PM
Home Business

Huawei comes forward to help flood affected people

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited has come forward with relief materials for the flood-affected people in Netrokona. A relief distribution event was held at Netrolkona on Saturday.
Posts and Telecommunications Division's Minister Mustafa Jabbar graced the occasion virtually as the chief guest. Zhang Zhengjun, CEO, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited; Kazi Md. Abdur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner; Sumon Chakraborty, Chairman; and Mr. A H M Ariful Islam, UNO, Khaliajuri, Netrokona were present at the virtual event .
Speaking on the occasion, Mustafa Jabbar, Minister, Posts and Telecommunications Division, said, "First of all, I thank Huawei and welcome their efforts to contribute to the development of the country's telecommunications sector. We are on the path of building a Digital Bangladesh, and digital connectivity is the backbone of Digital Bangladesh.
"We are grateful to Huawei as they are helping us to build Digital Bangladesh and the digital highway. In addition, I thank Huawei for providing state-of-the-art technology services. They have been operating in the country for 22 years and are also providing support for digital connectivity."
The CEO of Huawei Bangladesh, Zhang Zhengjun, said, "This relief program is our holistic approach "In Bangladesh, For Bangladesh-Here for you" towards the betterment of lives in the flood-affected areas, and this includes our efforts to make people's lives better. As a localized global company in Bangladesh, we take pride in being locally global and always respond according to that to fulfill our responsibilities in the communities where we operate and look forward to contributing more. "


