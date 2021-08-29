Banglalink CEO elected as AMTOB president



The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) has elected Banglalink Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Erik Aas as its new President.This election was took place following AMTOB's outgoing President Mahtab Uddin Ahmed's resignation from Robi as Managing Director and CEO, said a press release.The virtual board meeting of AMTOB on August 25 also welcomed Robi's Acting CEO and Chief Financial Officer Riyaaz Rasheed as a director of the board and thanked Mahtab Uddin Ahmed.Erik Aas said, "AMTOB will continue working with the government, regulators, policy-makers and many other stakeholders to ensure further development of the country and our industry. We will continue addressing the opportunities and challenges for further growth of the country's digital landscape, economy and people's livelihoods."