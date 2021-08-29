Jet's revival hits snag as employees units move court

DUBAI, Aug 28: The employee unions, Bhartiya Kamgar Sena and the Jet Airways Cabin Crew Association, have both asked NCLAT to force the airline's new owners to increase their compensationThe revival journey of the grounded Jet Airways, initiated by a UAE-based investor, hit a sudden speed bump as two employee unions challenged the airline's resolution plan, demanding higher compensation from the new ownership.

India's top bankruptcy court, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday gave two weeks' time to the counsel of the new owner consortium to respond to claims by the employee associations.

Industry sources said the new crisis could result in another delay to the revival process of one of the most sought-after Indian carriers, which was once partly owned by the UAE carrier Etihad. The re-launch process has already been slowed for months due to issues over slots.

The employee unions, Bhartiya Kamgar Sena and the Jet Airways Cabin Crew Association, have both asked NCLAT to force the airline's new owners to increase their compensation to former employees. Jet Airways employees are demanding jobs at the new airline and far more than the 4.0 per cent of dues offered.

Employee unions have also sought intervention from aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for resolving issues of employment under the new owners of the airline and clearance of social security dues that have accumulated under the previous management of the airline. -Khaleej Times





