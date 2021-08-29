Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Business

Emirates adds another flight on Dubai-Muscat route

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Aug 28: The announcement comes as Oman is set to re-open its borders for tourists with an approved vaccine certificate.
Emirates is set to introduce a fourth weekly service between Dubai and Muscat from August 28, 2021.
The increase of flights to and from Muscat provides more connectivity options for customers travelling to Dubai and beyond to the airline's growing network, as well as visitors coming to Oman. The announcement comes as Oman is set to re-open its borders for tourists with an approved vaccine certificate, starting September 1. The added services will meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice and connectivity while planning their travels.
From August 28, EK866 will depart from Dubai at 0215hrs, arriving in Muscat at 0330hrs. The return flight, EK867 will depart from Muscat 0440hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0555hrs.
As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates has continued to expand its network safely and sustainably, matching capacity with demand in line with market dynamics and operating conditions. The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, recovering close to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank opens 2 ATMs at Dhaka EPZ and BKSP
Pubali Bank signs deal with National Exchange Company
BB, EBL sign deal on ACS
Huawei comes forward to help flood affected people
Banglalink CEO elected as AMTOB president
Jet's revival hits snag as employees units move court
Emirates adds another flight on Dubai-Muscat route


Latest News
Decomposed body recovered in Nageshwari
Decomposed body recovered from private car in Bogura
2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border
PM opens Cox’s Bazar airport runway expansion work
JCD procession comes under attack at DU
Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination
Minor drowns while taking bath with mother
Biman pilot Nawshad in “coma” in Nagpur hospital
Record-breaking Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern crush Hertha Berlin
Six 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Ali Liakat’s show at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Ganasanghati Andolan holds a rally in the capital’s Shahbagh
NZ call on Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh
Palestinian protestors run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces
Five including three actors injured in road mishap in Gulshan
Actual origin of Covid-19 virus and ending the blame game
Promote organic farming
Govt officials’ allowances for online seminar slashed
Final evacuations resume after IS Kabul attacks kill 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft