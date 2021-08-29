BB extends loan rescheduling till Dec due to C-19 2nd wave

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) extends the tenure of relaxations of loan classification policy again by six more months as it found it was necessary for the economy following the second wave of the Covid outbreak.

Under the policy relaxation, banks were barred to treat any loans as substandard if the borrowers paid 25 per cent of the dues for the months of January to December of the year 2021, even if the payment was made on the last working day of the year under consideration.

A BB circular issued in this regard on Thursday said that the loan classification rules were relaxed with a view to maintaining normalcy in the country's investment situation as well as to ensure employment and to keep the export earnings intact.

The central bank's latest decision came since the country had been on lengthy movement restrictions from April 5 to August 10 with the restrictions relaxed for a number of times on different grounds.

Thursday's circular said that the borrowers would be allowed to adjust the overdue amount for the year 2021 by the end of the existing tenure of the loans.

The BB's latest policy relaxation came in a few days after the latest defaulted loan amount for the June-end of the year 2021 was published. Defaulted loans in the country's banking sector surged by Tk 9,430.25 crore in January-June of the year 2021. As per the latest BB data, total defaulted loans increased to Tk 98,164.31 crore as of June 30, 2021 from Tk 88,734.06 crore as of December 31, 2020.

Earlier in June, the central bank asked all banks not to downgrade any loans if the borrowers repaid only 20 per cent of their June quarter-end overdue amount within August 31, 2021. As per the BB circular, the borrowers had to adjust the remaining 80 per cent of the overdue amount when the tenure of the loan installment would expire, the BB circular mentioned.

The central bank issued a moratorium facility to all bank borrowers for the entire year 2020 after the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, none of the loans of the borrowers were downgraded in the year 2020.







