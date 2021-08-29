

Pran launches food programme for lower income people

Pran-RFL Group has launched the campaign "Ahar Hobe Shobar Ghore '' under the "Pashe Asi Bangladesh '' initiative for lower and middle-income people."Pashe Asi Bangladesh" is the CSR initiative of Pran-RFL - aimed to help the low-income people affected by calamities and crises. Under the initiative, the group started distributing emergency food and protective items to low-income groups and hospitals when Covid-19 unfolded in the country in March last year."Many people around us were self-sufficient, but they have now become helpless due to Covid. They need food assistance but do not seek out help when they need it. We urge them not to hesitate to dial our number to get food aid. We will maintain confidentiality," Pran Managing Director Eleash Mridha said at a press conference in the capital recently.Uzma Chowdhury, director of corporate finance at Pran-RFL Group, said: "We already distributed food support to more than 1 lakh people who became workless due to the pandemic under the CSR program 'Pashe Asi Bangladesh.' Now we aim to support lower and middle-income people with food assistance.""The food item includes Pran rice, dal, oil, salt, puffed rice, toast and noodles. People will be able to get the support through email [email protected] along with dialling 02222281792. They can also seek out help through our social media pages, including Facebook," Nurul Afser, head of Corporate Brand at Pran-RFL, said. -UNB