

2-day ICC Workshop on International Standard Demand Guarantee Practice (ISDGP) virtually



ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman inaugurates the 2-day ICC Workshop on International Standard Demand Guarantee Practice (ISDGP) virtually on Friday. The inaugural session was also addressed by Chairman, ICC Bangladesh Banking Commission, Chairman, AB Bank Ltd. & CEO, Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, ICC Bangladesh Secretary General Ataur Rahman and Workshop facilitator K. M. Lutfor Rahman, Head of Import Settlement & OBU, BRAC Bank Ltd. A total of 64 participants from 20 commercial banks and 3 BIBM officials participated at the workshop.