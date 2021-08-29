Video
2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Business

realme launches gaming performance king narzo 30

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Top 1 smartphone maker of Bangladesh in Q2, 2021, realme has launched the gaming performance king 'narzo 30' and its first laptop 'realme Book Slim' through an online launch event held on Saturday.
Apart from these, realme has also launched two new AIoT products - Buds Wireless 2 Neo & Pocket Bluetooth Speaker - for the tech-savvy youth., says a press release.
Powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 90Hz Full-HD display, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, narzo 30 is available in two colours - Racing Silver and Racing Blue. Smartphone users can buy this phone at an exciting price of BDT 19,990 only.
However, realme will offer narzo 30 at special price on the country's largest e-commerce site Daraz. Smartphone lovers can buy this phone from Daraz at 5PM on 31 August at an offer price of BDT 18,490 only. To know more about this phone, click - https://cutt.ly/BuyNow_narzo30.  
Besides, equipped with 2K resolution display (only laptop to have it in this price range), ultra-light full metal body, Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity, this brand's first laptop 'realme Book Slim' is available in two colors - blue and grey. This laptop is available in another version with Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. realme fans can purchase the i5 version at an exciting price of BDT 65,999 only and the i3 version at BDT 55,999 only. To know more details, click on this link - https://cutt.ly/BuyNow_realme_BookSlim.
Meanwhile, other two new AIoT products -  Buds Wireless 2 Neo & Pocket Bluetooth Speaker - are available at BDT 1,999 and BDT 1,499 only respectively.





« PreviousNext »

