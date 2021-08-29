Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Business

GP, UNDP launch Masterclass series for youth skill dev

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Business correspondent

GP, UNDP launch Masterclass series for youth skill dev

GP, UNDP launch Masterclass series for youth skill dev

In a mutual effort to drive Bangladesh forward through unleashing the potential of the country's youth by equipping them with relevant skills and getting them future-ready, Grameenphone (GP) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have on Saturday launched a unique virtual learning masterclass series titled "Get Future Ready: Need for Skills," as part of their commitment made on the last World Youth Skills Day.
A pool of prominent leaders and experts will engage and guide the participant youth with the objective of enabling economic opportunities for all, especially in the post-pandemic era.
The sessions will conclude on September 25, connecting the leading industry experts to the future professionals and transforming the country's population dividend into the key driving force of the economy through workforce capability developments.
The theme for the series is "Get Future Ready - Need for Skills" following which distinguished mentors like Sudipto Mukerjee (Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh); Rubana Huq (Past President, BGMEA); Ridwan Kabir (Vice President, AT&T); Zaved Akhtar (CEO, Unilever); and Yasir Azman (CEO, Grameenphone).
Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, said, "As a collective force, we have achieved remarkable success in accelerating growth, lowering poverty and improving human development over the last years. However, for unleashing the potential further, we must better equip to get future-ready and realize our youth dividend to the fullest. Therefore, we will continue our efforts to engage with bright minds, prepare the youth nationwide with the future-fit skills, ensure that no one is left behind will surely enable our country to soar to new heights".
"I am thankful to distinguished experts, leaders and resource persons for joining this masterclass series and believing in the cause," he added.
UNDP's Resident Representative, Sudipto Mukerjee said, "This series of Masterclass, will orient young people to the kinds of soft skills and values which are increasingly considered essential in any workplace and in turn equipping them to become good professionals. UNDP is working with all development actors including the private sector to co-create platforms to help youth to not only access more dignified economic opportunities but through that becoming better able to contribute a modern and prosperous Bangladesh for all".
Through interactive Zoom sessions, the speakers will discuss various aspects of inclusion, entrepreneurship, global professional scenario, innovation, leadership, and other business and career highlights. Selective university students currently doing the Communication Skills, Digital Marketing & Entrepreneurship course under GP Explorers - a skills-led digital academy by Grameenphone - will join the sessions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank opens 2 ATMs at Dhaka EPZ and BKSP
Pubali Bank signs deal with National Exchange Company
BB, EBL sign deal on ACS
Huawei comes forward to help flood affected people
Banglalink CEO elected as AMTOB president
Jet's revival hits snag as employees units move court
Emirates adds another flight on Dubai-Muscat route


Latest News
Decomposed body recovered in Nageshwari
Decomposed body recovered from private car in Bogura
2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border
PM opens Cox’s Bazar airport runway expansion work
JCD procession comes under attack at DU
Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination
Minor drowns while taking bath with mother
Biman pilot Nawshad in “coma” in Nagpur hospital
Record-breaking Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern crush Hertha Berlin
Six 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Ali Liakat’s show at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Ganasanghati Andolan holds a rally in the capital’s Shahbagh
NZ call on Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh
Palestinian protestors run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces
Five including three actors injured in road mishap in Gulshan
Actual origin of Covid-19 virus and ending the blame game
Promote organic farming
Govt officials’ allowances for online seminar slashed
Final evacuations resume after IS Kabul attacks kill 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft