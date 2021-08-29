

GP, UNDP launch Masterclass series for youth skill dev

A pool of prominent leaders and experts will engage and guide the participant youth with the objective of enabling economic opportunities for all, especially in the post-pandemic era.

The sessions will conclude on September 25, connecting the leading industry experts to the future professionals and transforming the country's population dividend into the key driving force of the economy through workforce capability developments.

The theme for the series is "Get Future Ready - Need for Skills" following which distinguished mentors like Sudipto Mukerjee (Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh); Rubana Huq (Past President, BGMEA); Ridwan Kabir (Vice President, AT&T); Zaved Akhtar (CEO, Unilever); and Yasir Azman (CEO, Grameenphone).

Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, said, "As a collective force, we have achieved remarkable success in accelerating growth, lowering poverty and improving human development over the last years. However, for unleashing the potential further, we must better equip to get future-ready and realize our youth dividend to the fullest. Therefore, we will continue our efforts to engage with bright minds, prepare the youth nationwide with the future-fit skills, ensure that no one is left behind will surely enable our country to soar to new heights".

"I am thankful to distinguished experts, leaders and resource persons for joining this masterclass series and believing in the cause," he added.

UNDP's Resident Representative, Sudipto Mukerjee said, "This series of Masterclass, will orient young people to the kinds of soft skills and values which are increasingly considered essential in any workplace and in turn equipping them to become good professionals. UNDP is working with all development actors including the private sector to co-create platforms to help youth to not only access more dignified economic opportunities but through that becoming better able to contribute a modern and prosperous Bangladesh for all".

Through interactive Zoom sessions, the speakers will discuss various aspects of inclusion, entrepreneurship, global professional scenario, innovation, leadership, and other business and career highlights. Selective university students currently doing the Communication Skills, Digital Marketing & Entrepreneurship course under GP Explorers - a skills-led digital academy by Grameenphone - will join the sessions.



















