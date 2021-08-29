BD needs shock-responsive social safety net programme: Experts

Bangladesh needs to adopt a shock-responsive social-safety-net programme with perfect identification of the extreme poor, experts at a webinar said on Thursday.

Such a social protection strategy will not only prevent inclusive and exclusive errors from the state-sponsored financial or non-financial benefits but also give enough impetus to the economically vulnerable groups to cope with shocks like Covid-19 pandemic and climate change-induced events, they said.

To achieve the target, they also laid emphasis on proper integration of the government and non-government initiatives alongside enough focus on the protection of indigenous communities or minority groups.

The suggestions and observations came at the webinar, titled 'Eradicating Extreme Poverty: Emerging lessons & approaches'.

The event is part of the integrated dialogue campaign 'Bangladesh Miracle - Celebrating 50 years of Development Progress of Bangladesh', organised by the Innovision Consulting Private Limited in association with The Financial Express and the Department of Economics at North South University.

Syeda Saima Ahmed, elected local government representative, London Borough of Redbridge, UK, moderated the virtual dialogue where CARE Bangladesh country director Ramesh Singh delivered a welcome speech.

Singh said the pandemic badly impacted economic and social activities of Bangladesh like other countries in the world and it increased the level of poverty, with adding emerging new poor.

Citing recent data from the country's planning commission, he said the rate of extreme poverty rose from 10.5 per cent to 20.5 per cent in June, 2021 because of the pandemic.

The commission also estimated that the incidence of poverty increased from 20.5 per cent to 29.4 per cent due to the adverse impact of the highly infectious viral disease, said Singh.

While presenting a keynote paper, Managing Director of the Innovision Consulting Md Rubaiyath Sarwar said Bangladesh had moved forward after facing many unique challenges over the years.

But Covid has exposed some of the vulnerabilities, including weaker shock-absorption capacity of the urban poor than that of the rural counterpart because of low savings, he said.

Sarwar said non-poor had become extremely vulnerable due to the threat of market dysfunctions and mounting threat on urban economy.

He also recommended introducing the social safety net programme for returnee migrant workers alongside strengthening social protection for sticky population like ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, transgender, internally displaced communities and sex workers.

Professor of economics at University of Dhaka Sayema Haque Bidisha; Dr Mehrul Islam, senior director (PEARL Unit) of CARE Bangladesh; Masing Newar, programme and policy officer (safety net reform) of WFP Bangladesh Country Office; Supreme Court lawyer Md Rejaul Karim Siddiquee; Dr AKM Atiqur Rahman, professor of the Department of Economics at North South University; Anowarul Haq, social development adviser at British High Commission in Dhaka; Humaira Aziz, director (women and girls empowerment programme), CARE Bangladesh; Dr MA Baqui Khalily of the Department of Business Administration at the University of Asia Pacific spoke on the occasion.

