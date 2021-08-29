Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Business

Httpool BD holds capacity building session

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

Httpool Bangladesh, an Aleph Holding company and the largest global partner of major media platforms, Tuesday conducted a virtual knowledge sharing session for all fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) or consumer packaged goods (CPG) businesses.
The session "Connecting with the new digital shopper" discussed the marketing best practices for FMCG or CPG brands.
Technology has enabled consumers to shift buying behaviours online. So, the Httpool Bangladesh team talked about unlocking best practices, enabling the FMCG marketer to reach out to the shoppers and deliver value across the purchase funnel.
On behalf of Httpool, Shamma Rahman, Facebook client partner and Tithi Chowdhury, Facebook client partner, conducted the session.
The entire session primarily covered insights and best practices the brands can explore to improve their business activities. The main topics covered were key trends impacting CPG, Facebook discovery commerce, best practices for media excellence and the importance of measurement.
"Ever since the onset of the pandemic induced lockdowns, there has been a shift in the way people discover and buy products, especially the daily essentials. With the growth of online sales by 70-80% in Bangladesh, Facebook is offering brands and retailers a great way to connect with their customers for an easy experiential experience. With the webinar, we aimed to present Facebook's Discovery Commerce and new tools that FMCG or CPG brands could explore to drive their results," Shamma said.
"Today, mobile and technology have reshaped the linear shopper journey with discovery happening long before shoppers get to the store. By leveraging the right Facebook solutions, CPG advertisers can now connect with high-intent shoppers, capture their attention with personalised and relevant content, and ensure seamless purchase and zero friction for the buyers. Through the session, we were able to shed light on some of these solutions and share the learnings from global and local success stories with the attendees," Tithi said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank opens 2 ATMs at Dhaka EPZ and BKSP
Pubali Bank signs deal with National Exchange Company
BB, EBL sign deal on ACS
Huawei comes forward to help flood affected people
Banglalink CEO elected as AMTOB president
Jet's revival hits snag as employees units move court
Emirates adds another flight on Dubai-Muscat route


Latest News
Decomposed body recovered in Nageshwari
Decomposed body recovered from private car in Bogura
2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border
PM opens Cox’s Bazar airport runway expansion work
JCD procession comes under attack at DU
Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination
Minor drowns while taking bath with mother
Biman pilot Nawshad in “coma” in Nagpur hospital
Record-breaking Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern crush Hertha Berlin
Six 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Ali Liakat’s show at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Ganasanghati Andolan holds a rally in the capital’s Shahbagh
NZ call on Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh
Palestinian protestors run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces
Five including three actors injured in road mishap in Gulshan
Actual origin of Covid-19 virus and ending the blame game
Promote organic farming
Govt officials’ allowances for online seminar slashed
Final evacuations resume after IS Kabul attacks kill 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft