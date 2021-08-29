Video
Home Business

10,000 CXOs, managers to get training to boost IT sector

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

The government is going to provide training to 10,000 CXOs (C-level officers) and mid-level managers under Advanced Certification for Management Professionals (ACMP) 4.0 training programme within next five years to help achieve the ICT export target of $5b by 2025.
"Backed by the success of the similar ACMP 4.0 training programme held previously the government is going to organize training for the CXOs and mid-level managers of IT companies to build their capacity to flourish their respective companies," said senior secretary of ICT Division N M Zeaul Alam.
He said the government will continue to provide support to such training to boost country's IT sector and help achieve its $5 billion targets of ICT export by 2025.
The experts of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) will provide 120-hour training to the CEOs and managers who played a vital role in making healthy growth of IT companies, he added.
The ACMP 4.0 programme introduced at Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University in 2017 in collaboration with LICT Project to boost country's IT sector. A total of 950 CXOs and managers have so far been provided training under the ACMP 4.0 training programme.
LICT Project Director Tarique M Barkatullah said keeping challenges of the fourth industrial revolution in mind the government has been providing support to IBA to continue ACMP 4.O course for enhancing the efficiency of the CXOs and managers for increasing business and earning of their companies. He said the training program will provide a pragmatic approach towards transformational leadership in a dynamic, rapidly changing, interconnected and complex business environment influenced by digital disruptions and opportunities.    IT-ITES Policy Adviser of LICT Project Sami Ahmed said upon completion of the program, the participants are expected to be better equipped to lead crafting and implementing strategies for growth acceleration of their businesses in the age of digital transformation. "Without enhancing managerial skills a company could not flourish," he added.    -BSS


