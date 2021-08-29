Video
Sunday, 29 August, 2021
Business

E-comm sites to get payment after merchandise delivery

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) is set to issue a cautionary notice to all banks as the central found that a number of e-commerce platforms were taking advance money from customers directly in violation of the government policy guidelines to deliver first and get payment in the follow up. A commerce ministry letter prompted the central bank to issue the cautionary notice.
A BB official said that the commerce ministry's letter had instructed the central bank to issue an instruction to all banks so that they refrained from taking advances from e-commerce customers before delivery of products.
As per the Digital Commerce Operation Guidelines 2021, any online marketplace or e-commerce platform is allowed to receive up to 10 per cent of the product value in advance if the payments were received by any means other than BB approved escrow accounts.
However, any online marketplace or e-commerce platform is allowed to take the total price of the product in advance if the payment was received by any BB approved escrow account.
The central bank in its instruction asked the banks to comply with the Digital Commerce Operation Guidelines as allegations were received against at least nine online marketplaces or e-commerce platforms for receiving money on their bank accounts directly from the customers as advances against sales of products in violation of the guidelines.
Such payments can lead to defrauding customers again, the commerce ministry mentioned. Apart from issuing the cautionary notice, the central bank also began scrutinising nine e-commerce platforms following instructions from the commerce ministry.
The central bank, as part of its investigation, would scrutinise the amount of liabilities of the online marketplaces to their buyers and merchants, and the amount of assets owned by the entities, including capital.
The e-commerce platforms are Dhamaka, Eorange, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Qcoom, BoomBoom, Adyan Mart, Need.com.bd and Alesha Mart. The online marketplaces had been gaining popularity rapidly in recent time as coronavirus has come as a major blessing for the businesses.
However, due to lack of capacity of the regulatory body along poor public awareness about the online marketplaces or e-commerce platforms, the situation has turned almost unmanageable for the authorities as complaints against the e-commerce businesses began to mount.
Non-payment of refunds, failure to deliver or delay in product delivery and failure to maintain quality of products were among major complaints lodged by customers to the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection.
In a span of three-years since July 2018, the directorate has received more than 17,000 complaints against 19 e-commerce platforms with the online marketplace Evaly topping them all.


