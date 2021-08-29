Walton launches 3 news series of desktop PCs

Leading Bangladeshi digital device brand Walton has launched three new series of desktop computers in the tech market.

The Kaiman series desktop PCs feature attractively designed tower casing, Intel's 10th generation processor, high speed SSD along with 7200 rpm 1 terabyte hard drive, 8GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM etc, says a press release.

Market insiders say the Avain and Kaiman series desktop PCs of Walton already gained huge popularity from customers. The Avain series desktops feature AMD Ryzen processor while the Kaiman series have Intel's processor. Walton is providing various facilities to customers specially students and corporate clients on these PCs. According to Walton Computer department, the new desktop series are 'Kaiman EX B', 'Kaiman EX G' and 'Kaiman EX Pro'. Prices begin from 34,500 BDT for these new desktop PCs. Customers will have up to 3 years warranty on the desktop PCs.

Intel's UHD 630 internal graphics and Intel's H410 chipset are used on these desktop PCs. All models feature dual storage facilities with 1 terabyte hard drive and 128 or 256 GB SSD. 80+ Bronze certified power supply unit are used in these devices which Walton also separately market for customers.

Officials said, Walton Plazas across the country are providing EMI facilities with zero interest on digital device purchase. Besides, attractive discounts are available on various Walton products from its own online shop e-plaza (https://eplaza.waltonbd.com/). Students are also getting guaranteed scholarship ranging from Tk 2,000 to a maximum of Tk 1 lakh on Walton digital device purchase under 'Walton Laptop Crore Taka Scholarship' project which are available till August 31.





