Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:01 PM
Marico deposits Tk 2.2cr to Labour Welfare Fund

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 268
Business Corrspondent

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian (3rd from right) receiving a dummy check for Tk 2.2 crore for Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Fund of her Ministry from the officials of Marico Bangladesh Limited at the Secretariat in Dhaka recently.

Marico Bangladesh Limited has recently deposited Tk 2.2 crores to the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Fund under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
The contribution was for Financial Year 2020-21 which is 17.4% higher than the previous year, says the company.
The deposition cheque was handed over to State Minister for Labour and Employment, Begum Monnujan Sufian by the representatives of the Workers Profit Participation Trust Fund including Chief Financial Officer and Chairman of the Fund, Elias Ahmed, Secretary to the Fund and Head of Accounts, Atiar Rahman, Fund Member, Akib Rabbi and Director-Legal & Corporate Affairs of Marico, Christabel Randolph, at the secretariat in Dhaka. Additional Secretary and Director General of Bangladesh Worker Welfare Foundation, Begum Jebunnesa Karim and other senior officials of the Ministry were present among others at the occasion.
Commenting on the contribution, Ashish Goupal, Managing Director and CEO of Marico Bangladesh Limited, said, "Despite the covid-19 pandemic Marico delivered benchmark business performance and we take great pride in the commitment of our members which underlies this performance. It was a year of growing together in the face of adversity, in our portfolio, profits and purpose and we are proud to be able to contribute from those profits to the Labour Welfare Foundation. I believe building a strong workforce is one of the top priorities which will help ensure the sustainable growth and development of our economy."
According to the Bangladesh Labour Act, the fund provides assistance to the workers of the formal and informal sectors in the treatment of accidental deaths in workplaces, injuries, incurable diseases, and also for the higher education of meritorious children of the workers.


