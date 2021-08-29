FinMin flies to Geneva for attending LDC meeting

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal left Dhaka for Geneva on Saturday to attend the Asia-Pacific Regional Review Meeting on implementation of IPoA in preparation for the 5th UN Conference on the LDC (UNLDC-5).

The meeting will be held from tomorrow (Monday) to September 2. In the meeting, the Finance Minister will highlight various steps taken by the Bangladesh government to transition from LDC, according to a press release issued by the Finance Ministry.

The topic of holding a meeting between the 12 Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in the Asia-Pacific region will be discussed in Geneva. In addition, other international communities will collectively evaluate their development goals at this meeting. At the same time, discussions will be held on how to return to the path of development in the aftermath of Covid-19, the release added.

The United Nations and Bangladesh are convening an Asia-Pacific Regional Review Meeting in Doha on January 23-27, 2022 to prepare for the Fifth UN Conference on LDCs. The meeting will also discuss issues related to regional development in the Asia-Pacific region over the next decade and accelerating the least sustainable development.



