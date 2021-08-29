Factories not in production to lose BGMEA membership



A view of a garment factory which is out of production now.

If a factory fails to meet the membership rules and pay fee by October 31, those factories will no longer remain BGMEA members.

Concerned parties say such a BGMEA decision is likely to cancel more than one thousand memberships.

It is learned that the decision was taken to exclude factories which are not in production for a long time and is not renewing membership. The BGMEA leaders have taken the decision at a board meeting in the first week of this month.

As per decision of the meeting, factories which have not renewed their membership have been given notice to renew their membership by October 31. Those who do not renew their membership within the stipulated time will lose their BGMEA membership.

It is learned that the BGMEA has around 4,700 members. However, half of them is not in production. The owners of 1,853 factories in Dhaka voted in BGMEA elections held in April this year. And there were 461 voters from Chittagong zone.

Since 2002 1,754 organizations in Dhaka and Chittagong have lost their membership due to non-payment of annual dues, non-payment of dues in various contexts and failure to meet the conditions of compliance.

Of these 654 factories lost membership in 2014 alone due to various allegations. BGMEA President Farooq Hassan said, 'I have given time to the factories that have not been in production for a long time or have closed down and those factories which have not paid membership fees and rules were not followed by them."

If they fulfill the rules and submit the fee by October 31, they will retain membership. Otherwise the membership will be canceled. '

"Our last board meeting decided on this," he said. There will be no more reviews after that. We called the factory owners who are not in production.

"Many people came to the meeting and asked for time. We have extended the time by giving them a discount," he said.



