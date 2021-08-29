CCCI President calls to rein in US dollar price

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 28: The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam has called on Bangladesh Bank to control the rise in US dollar against taka.

He said, recently the value of US dollar against taka has been rising depreciating against the greenback over past two weeks. Corona situation is gradually becoming normal in different countries of the world. In this regards, imports of all kinds of products, including industrial raw materials and capital equipment are increasing day by day.

In this context, the sudden rise in the value of dollar against taka has led to fears that traders and entrepreneurs associated with imported consumer goods, capital equipment and industrial raw materials will suffer financially.

He also added that Bangladesh Bank will need to take immediate intervention to keep the value of dollar at a tolerable and reasonable level in order to keep the foreign exchange market stable, control inflation and maintain balance in the import-export trade.





