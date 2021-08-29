Video
Home News

BDSIF hosts Global Peace and Humanitarian Awards-2021

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Observer Desk

The Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum and the Digital Social Innovation Forum are going to host the Global Peace and Humanitarian Award 2021 on September 21 in Dubai for the first time on the World International Day of Peace.
Ali Akbar Asha, Founder President of BDSIF and DSIF informed about the event. The Awards is presented to honor individuals and organizations whose exemplary efforts have significantly improved the lives of others and contributed consistently to a culture of peace and humanitarian service.
BDSIF regularly organizes the Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Summit and Awards every year in the light of its role in social development work and its contribution to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
For the first time on September 21, International Peace Day, BDSIF and its international affiliate DSIF have taken the initiative to organize a different event in Dubai for the establishment of world peace outside the country. 57 nominees from 16 countries will participate in this exceptional event in Dubai from August 16 through final nominations.





