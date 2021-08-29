‘Catimon’ variety gives mango round the year in Rajshahi

Video
Sunday, 29 August, 2021
Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Aug 28:  'Catimon', a mango variety of Thailand, is giving mango round the year in Rajshahi breaking the existing record of around three and half months harvesting season from May to mid August of the delicious fruit.
According to the sources concerned, the tree of exotic variety contains mango and flower or budding simultaneously giving yield three to four times in a year against the single one of the conventional varieties.
Rafiqul Islam, a farmer of Durgapur upazila in the district, has established an orchard of the non-conventional mango variety at Maria village under the same upazila inspiring many of his co-villagers to follow the path.
He collected 1,100 saplings of the variety at Taka 180 per piece from Dinajpur and transplanted those on 25 bigha of land on pond embankment around two years back. Flowers started appearing in the subsequent year.
Talking to BSS, Rafique said the number of fruits was non-satisfactory due to less weight and height of trees last year. But he got three to five kilograms of yield from each of the trees on an average during the latest season. He's hoping to get mangoes four times this year.  
Giving a salient feature of the variety he also said this mango isn't the seasonal variety of mango but it's testy and sweet and market demand is also high compared to other varieties.  
Normally, mango harvesting and marketing took place from mid May to hardly mid August in the region from immemorial time.
But there is an exception in terms of the Catimon variety which is still available in the local markets. The mangoes are being sold at Taka 8,000 per mound at present meaning that Taka 200 per kilogram. One kilogram of mangoes contains four to five mangoes.
Dr Alim Uddin, Principal Scientific Officer of Regional Fruit Research Station, said they are conducting research on Thailand's variety to assess its extent of disease infestation.
However, the variety has already reached the farmers' level directly creating a new dimension in the field of mango farming.  
With the passing of time many high yielding mangoes and modern technologies are coming and enriching the mango production sector gradually vibrating the region's economic sector.
Dr Alim said mango farming in Ultra High Density Mango Planting (UHDMP) method has gained popularity as the growers are getting additional income after the best uses of the method in the region, including its vast Barind tract.
The modern farming system has brought a new dimension to the local economy side by side with diversifying the cropping pattern in the region.
Hefaz Uddin, 60, a resident of Bailkapara village of Nachole upazila in Chapainawabganj, has been earning money from his land regularly through adopting the method for the last couple of years.
In 2018, he planted 100 trees of BARI-4 mango variety leaving behind the conventional variety on his one acre of land after getting intensive training on UHDMP.
He got yield from 84 trees next year, fetching Taka 51,120. "I had harvested 6.7 kilograms of yield from each of the trees on an average," Hafez said with a smiling face, while talking to BSS on Thursday.
Expecting more income from his land with the application of new agricultural technology, he said the UHDM orchards are contributing a lot towards extra income giving better life to the beneficiary family members at present.
Like Hefez Uddin, many other farmers have attained economic emancipation after adopting the UHDMP method that has brought a remarkable change in the area for the last couple of years.    -BSS


