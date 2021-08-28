Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

16 killed in Pakistan chemical factory fire

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

KARACHI, Aug 27: At least 16 people were killed in a factory fire on Friday in Pakistan's largest city and financial hub, Karachi, raising questions about the industrial safety in a country not new to such accidents.
The fire broke out at a multi-story chemical factory in eastern part of the city, and most windows of the factory were blocked, police and fire officials said.
Many factory workers died after being trapped on the second floor in the fire, which broke out on the ground floor of the three-story factory.
"At least 16 people have died in the fire," Saqib Ismail Memon, deputy inspector general of Karachi's eastern part, told Reuters.
Private television channels' footage showed thick grey smoke billowing out from the top floors of the factory.
"The factory had only one entry point, which was also being used as exit, and the roof exit was blocked, which badly hampered rescue efforts," Mubeen
Ahmed, chief fire officer of the fire department, told Geo, a private television channel.
Over 260 workers were burnt alive when a multi-storey garment factory was set on fire in September 2012 in what became the deadliest industrial blaze in Pakistan's history.
Blazes and accidents are common in South Asia's factories, many of which operate illegally and without proper fire safety measures.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16 killed in Pakistan chemical factory fire
Mirpur gas line blast takes 4 lives
Flood situation may worsen further
Tension in Fatikchhari: Sec 144 imposed
Pilot falls sick: Biman flight makes emergency landing in India
Facebook to invest $1b in BD: Minister
Metro rail test run conducted
184 more dengue patients hospitalised


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
PM mourns death of ex-lawmaker Mizanul Huq
184 industrial establishments get BIDA registration in 3 months
Tigers start training ahead of NZ T20Is
Indian teen handed over, 7 Bangladeshis in police custody
UP BJP govt to change Sultanpur's name to Kush Bhawanpur
Sharon Stone to receive Golden Icon award
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?
Last shipment of vaccine to arrive from Japan on Saturday
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Blended education in the post-Covid era
Blair upset for withdrawal from Afghanistan
8 cockatiels seized in Benapole
Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air, Biman flight lands in Nagpur
3 actors among 5 injured in city accident, 2 at ICU
Death toll in Kabul airport blasts rises to 85
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Taliban put two, including Hamid Karzai under 'house arrest': Report
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft