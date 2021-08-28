Video
Mirpur gas line blast takes 4 lives

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent 

At least four burn victims from gas explosion at a building in Mirpur have succumbed to their injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital.
The blast reportedly took place on Thursday.
Rawshan Ara Begum 70, suffering 85 percent burns on her body, died around 3:40pm.  
Among other three, Rina Begum 50, died around 10 pm on Thursday while her son Shafiqul Islam 35, and mechanic Sumon 40, died early Friday.
Both Rawshan Ara Begum and Rina Begum are known to be wives of the building's owner Ful Mia.
Of them, Rina had suffered 70 percent burns while Shafiqul had 85 percent and Sumon 45 percent burns on their bodies.
Other injured tenants are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Total seven including a child, sustained burn injuries when the ground floor of the building caught fire, broken out from gas pipeline explosion.
"Four rooms of the ground floor caught fire requiring three units of the fire service to tame the blaze," said Fire Service Control Room Officer Rozina Aktar.  Locals took the injured to the hospital before the Fire Service arrived on the scene.


