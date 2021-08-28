Flood situation may worsen further

Overall flood situation is likely to deteriorate further due to continuous rise in water levels of major rivers inundating low-lying areas at places of six northern districts in the Brahmaputra basin during the last 24 hours till Friday.

Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said the major rivers were flowing above their respective danger marks (DM) at six points following onrush of huge water amid torrential rains from the upper catchment in India.

The Dudhkumar and Brahmaputra were flowing 5cm above the DMs at Pateshwari and Chilmari points respectively and Dharla by 17cm above the DM at Kurigram point in Kurigram.

Besides, the Jamuna was flowing 7cm above the DM at Sariakandi in Bogura district and 6cm at Kazipur and 15cm at Sirajganj points in Sirajganj district.

According to a forecast of Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of

BWDB, the major rainfalls recorded during the past 24 hours till 9:00am on Friday were 91mm at Dhubri and 76cm at Cherrapunji points of the northwestern Indian states in the upstream.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna river systems are in the rising trend, which may continue during the next 48 hours in the Brahmaputra basin.

The flood situation at low lying areas of Kurigram and Sirajganj may deteriorate while the Jamuna may cross the danger marks at Bahadurabad and Fulchhari points in the next 24 to 48 hours.

"However, the water level in the Teesta may remain steady and close to the danger mark at Dalia point in the next 24 hours," the FFWC forecast said.

As the heavy rainfall continues in the upper catchment, water levels of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may continue to rise during the next 48 hours to inundate more low-lying areas in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj districts resulting in a short duration flooding in the basin.

Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Engineer Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said water levels of the major rivers are continuing to rise at almost all points in the Brahmaputra basin.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, taking immediate steps and conducting repair works on an emergency basis alongside erosion-prone riverbanks where and when needed," he said.

"Besides, we have taken early preparedness to face any situation during floods in all eight districts of Rangpur division from where no incident of breach of flood control embankments was reported so far," he said.

To conduct repairing works and management of flood control embankments on emergency basis when needed, all 12 divisions of three circles of BWBD's Rangpur zone are engaged to procure geo-textile bags and other materials for the purpose.

"We are continuing repair works of flood control structures and devices at many points alongside the major rivers in Rangpur zone spending Taka 62 crore for the seasonal floods this year," Ghosh added.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md Zakir Hossain said the district and upazila administrations are closely monitoring the flood situation to take necessary steps when and where necessary in Rangpur division.



