Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tension in Fatikchhari: Sec 144 imposed

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 27: Aug 27: The local administration has imposed restrictions on assembly as the Chhatra League and the Mohila Awami League, two units of the ruling party, chose the same place in Fatikchhari to hold events to mark National
Mourning Day.
UNO Md Mohinul Hasan banned any meeting, rally or procession in the area adjacent to Fatikchhari Govt College, Bibirhat bus stand and 200 yards around them on Friday under a legal provision, known as Section 144.
Section 144 will remain effective in those neighbourhoods until further notice, according to a press statement. The local police have been ordered to take legal action against those defying the ban.
Fatikchhari Upazila Chhatra League and Fatikchhari Degree College Chhatra League announced plans to hold a combined event on the campus on Friday evening, said the local political leaders.
Tension brewed after a faction of Upazila Mohila Awami League led by General Secretary Jebunnesa Mukta announced a separate plan to have an event marking National Mourning Day at the same venue.
"Fatikchhari Police Station was worried about law and order in the neighbourhood as both parties announced plans to hold events at the same venue and at the same time. That's why we imposed Section 144," said UNO Mohinul Hasan.   
Upazila Mohila Awami League leader Jebunnesa Mukta and Upazila Chhatra League President Jamaluddin did not comment on the issue.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16 killed in Pakistan chemical factory fire
Mirpur gas line blast takes 4 lives
Flood situation may worsen further
Tension in Fatikchhari: Sec 144 imposed
Pilot falls sick: Biman flight makes emergency landing in India
Facebook to invest $1b in BD: Minister
Metro rail test run conducted
184 more dengue patients hospitalised


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
PM mourns death of ex-lawmaker Mizanul Huq
184 industrial establishments get BIDA registration in 3 months
Tigers start training ahead of NZ T20Is
Indian teen handed over, 7 Bangladeshis in police custody
UP BJP govt to change Sultanpur's name to Kush Bhawanpur
Sharon Stone to receive Golden Icon award
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?
Last shipment of vaccine to arrive from Japan on Saturday
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Blended education in the post-Covid era
Blair upset for withdrawal from Afghanistan
8 cockatiels seized in Benapole
Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air, Biman flight lands in Nagpur
3 actors among 5 injured in city accident, 2 at ICU
Death toll in Kabul airport blasts rises to 85
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Taliban put two, including Hamid Karzai under 'house arrest': Report
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft