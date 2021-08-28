Tension in Fatikchhari: Sec 144 imposed

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 27: Aug 27: The local administration has imposed restrictions on assembly as the Chhatra League and the Mohila Awami League, two units of the ruling party, chose the same place in Fatikchhari to hold events to mark National

Mourning Day.

UNO Md Mohinul Hasan banned any meeting, rally or procession in the area adjacent to Fatikchhari Govt College, Bibirhat bus stand and 200 yards around them on Friday under a legal provision, known as Section 144.

Section 144 will remain effective in those neighbourhoods until further notice, according to a press statement. The local police have been ordered to take legal action against those defying the ban.

Fatikchhari Upazila Chhatra League and Fatikchhari Degree College Chhatra League announced plans to hold a combined event on the campus on Friday evening, said the local political leaders.

Tension brewed after a faction of Upazila Mohila Awami League led by General Secretary Jebunnesa Mukta announced a separate plan to have an event marking National Mourning Day at the same venue.

"Fatikchhari Police Station was worried about law and order in the neighbourhood as both parties announced plans to hold events at the same venue and at the same time. That's why we imposed Section 144," said UNO Mohinul Hasan.

Upazila Mohila Awami League leader Jebunnesa Mukta and Upazila Chhatra League President Jamaluddin did not comment on the issue.

-bdnews24.com





