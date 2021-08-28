Video
Saturday, 28 August, 2021
Front Page

Pilot falls sick: Biman flight makes emergency landing in India

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A Dhaka-bound jet of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Muscat made an emergency landing in India's Nagpur on Friday as its pilot fell sick.
The plane landed safely with 124 passengers on board, said Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker.
Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, managing director and CEO of Biman, said the pilot was receiving treatment after he had fallen sick while the passengers were in the
terminal.
Arrangements were made so that the stranded passengers can rest until another plane carries them to Dhaka from Nagpur, he said.
The captain was reported to have experienced a sudden cardiac arrest while the aircraft was in cruise at 37000ft inside Kolkata FIR.
However, contacting Kolkata ATS, the First Officer promptly decided to divert to Nagpur which had a runway, well capable of handling a 737.
After the aircraft landed on rwy32 and stopped on the runway, the captain was taken to the waiting ambulance by the runway. He was rushed to Hope Hospital in Nagpur where he was till the filing of this report under the observation of doctors.
Captain Naushad Qayyum, aged over 45, was pilot of the Biman jet. Naushad had an angiogram test after landing in India and was under constant observation and "out of danger", Capt Mahbubur said.
However, all the passengers are safe. No casualty or injury was reported. They have been provided with food and other
facilities.




