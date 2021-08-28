Facebook to invest $1b in BD: Minister

Social media Facebook will invest one billion dollars (Tk 8,000 crore) in Bangladesh.

Facebook has expressed interest in investing in the country's digital infrastructure sector, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar confirmed the matter.

The minister said it was the first step in the talks. More details will be revealed later in which sectors they actually want to invest.

Jabbar said the amount would be the same. They talk about digital infrastructure. "We welcome their interest."

The minister added that Facebook makes such investments in different countries. Bangladesh is on their list of interests. That means Facebook is thinking seriously about Bangladesh.

They now pay VAT in this country. Now wants to invest, he said.

Mustafa Jabbar further said Facebook did not give importance to Bangladesh before. "I didn't even want to listen. The relaxation of the relationship with Facebook has been removed. They are giving importance to Bangladesh."

Since Bangladesh's goal is digital Bangladesh, Bangladesh will ask Facebook to focus on digital connectivity. Bangladesh can seek investment in this sector. However, the issue depends entirely on what kind of project Bangladesh is giving.











